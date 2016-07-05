Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Senator Cotton on Issues
KUAF |
By Talk Business and Politics
Published July 5, 2016 at 11:19 AM CDT
Arkansas U.S. Senator Tom Cotton recently talked to Roby Brock about his views on a variety of issues from acts of terrorism to legal marijuana.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
