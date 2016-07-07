© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Walmart Says "Yes" to All New Suppliers at Annual Manufacturing Summit

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 7, 2016 at 1:01 PM CDT
Walmart hosted its 4th annual U.S. Manufacturing Summit at corporate headquarters in Bentonville last week. Four hundred-fifty startup companies from forty states were invited to pitch 800 made-only-in-America products to hundreds of company merchants. But this year the world's largest retailer, for the first time, said "yes" to everyone--providing them a vendor place on Walmart dot com, as a sort of proving ground.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
