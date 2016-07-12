Ozarks at Large for Tuesday, July 12, 2016

We hear what some members of a northwest Arkansas contingent to Copenhagen learned about urban cycling culture and implementation. We also hear how Springdale hopes to get more public involvement in the city's budget creation process, and we hear how Arkansas and Oklahoma residents could get assistance in drilling wells to obtain potable water.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.