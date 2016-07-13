© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Medical Board Seeks to Broaden Telemedicine Rules

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 13, 2016 at 10:47 AM CDT
A proposed regulation approved in June by the Arkansas State Medical Board aims to broaden the practice of telemedicine around the state.  Telemedicine involves remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by licensed physicians using a variety of telecommunications technology.

