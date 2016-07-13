Arkansas Medical Board Seeks to Broaden Telemedicine Rules

A proposed regulation approved in June by the Arkansas State Medical Board aims to broaden the practice of telemedicine around the state. Telemedicine involves remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by licensed physicians using a variety of telecommunications technology.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.