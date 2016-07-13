Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Taking On The Comma Splice
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published July 13, 2016 at 10:37 AM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian says although two independent clauses, or sentences, may be correctly spoken without a conjunction, connecting those clauses with just a comma in writing is unacceptable.
