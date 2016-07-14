© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Bringing Visitors to Arkansas

KUAF | By Talk Business and Politics
Published July 14, 2016 at 12:07 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics

Kane Webb, Executive Director of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, says the state probably can't keep increasing tourism numbers at a rapid pace forever, but he says there is room for more growth. Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics speaks with Webb about the state of state tourism.

