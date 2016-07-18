Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Taxes, Jobs and Arkansas: Two Opinions
KUAF |
By Talk Business and Politics
Published July 18, 2016 at 1:28 PM CDT
Roby Brock, from Talk Business and Politics, talked tax policy with Representative Charlie Collins and Rich Huddleston from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics speaks with Shannon Newton, president of the Arkansas Trucking Association, to find out what a long-term highway…
-
Kane Webb, Executive Director of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, says the state probably can't keep increasing tourism numbers at a rapid…
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, explains what continued robust home sales numbers means for the local economy.MUSIC: "All Along the…
-
An initiated act legalizing medical marijuana is already on the November ballot and a proposed amendment, with different language, may join it. What is…