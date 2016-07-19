© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozarks "Inventors Anonymous" Forges Ideas in Secret

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 19, 2016 at 11:51 AM CDT
KUAF

A diverse group of inventors, based in Carroll County, intermittently gather in private to share theories, working concepts, novel works in progress--and spiritual camaraderie. Some meetings are also opened to the public.

