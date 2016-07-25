© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

One Convention Down, Another One Up

KUAF | By Talk Business and Politics
Published July 25, 2016 at 1:41 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics

As political junkies revel in back-to-back weeks of major party conventions, Roby Brock asks two respected Arkansas political observers for their takes on the 2016 election.

