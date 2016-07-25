Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
One Convention Down, Another One Up
KUAF |
By Talk Business and Politics
Published July 25, 2016 at 1:41 PM CDT
As political junkies revel in back-to-back weeks of major party conventions, Roby Brock asks two respected Arkansas political observers for their takes on the 2016 election.
MUSIC: "All of a Sudden My Heart Sings" Erroll Garner
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
