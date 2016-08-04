Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Four Election Questions
Published August 4, 2016 at 2:38 PM CDT
For the latest version of his Four Questions, Four Minutes segment, Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics, asks TB&P contributor Steve Brawner about the 2016 election.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
Steve Brawner is a freelance journalist and contributor to Talk Business & Politics.
-
Johnn Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about the latest in the…
-
Earnings reports for banks and more top the business conversation from Talk Business and Politics.
-
A streak of economic signs indicating growth had a bit of a blip last week. Reports from June indicate foreclosures in Arkansas' three biggest metro areas…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, talks to Roby Brock about the post-convention election landscape.
-
Roby Brock, from Talk Business and Politics, asks two of his contributors to survey the past two weeks of politics and offer up some idea of what to…