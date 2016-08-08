Ozarks at Large for Monday, August 8, 2016

We hear about a new coalition forming in Fayetteville aimed at promoting civic engagement and preempting the type of racial violence seen in other cities throughout the U.S.. Also, we learn about the latest round of fundraising in Arkansas Children's hospital's $70 million campaign to construct a hospital campus in Springdale.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.