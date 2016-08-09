Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Party Loyalty Explored
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published August 9, 2016 at 1:26 PM CDT
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, talks to Roby Brock about the role of party loyalty in the 2016 elections.
