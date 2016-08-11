© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sen. Cotton Still Opposes Affordable Care Act

KUAF | By Roby Brock
Published August 11, 2016 at 12:31 PM CDT
Talk Business and Politics

Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics recently sat down with Arkansas' junior U.S. Senator Tom Cotton. When asked why no replacement legislation has been proposed for the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Cotton says such legislation is unlikely to come until a new President and a new Congress is elected.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
