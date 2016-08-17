Two Arkansas Landowner Groups File Lawsuit to Block "Clean" Transmission Line
The lawsuit seeks to stop the U.S. Department of Energy and the Southwestern Power Administration from participating in construction of a high voltage direct current interstate transmission line across Arkansas, under a novel agreement. Clean Line Energy Partners, a private Houston based firm seeks to build five such merchant power transmission lines across the U.S. designed to transport newly deployed wind-generated energy. Organized property owners in Arkansas are challenging the Clean Line's federal eminent domain authority.
MUSIC: "Ben Nevis" Martin Kern