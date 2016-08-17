© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Two Arkansas Landowner Groups File Lawsuit to Block "Clean" Transmission Line

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 17, 2016 at 12:48 PM CDT
power.jpg
Clean Line Energy Partners
/

The lawsuit seeks to stop the U.S. Department of Energy and the Southwestern Power Administration from participating in construction of a high voltage direct current interstate transmission line across Arkansas, under a novel agreement. Clean Line Energy Partners, a private Houston based firm seeks to build five such merchant power transmission lines across the U.S. designed to transport newly deployed wind-generated energy. Organized property owners in Arkansas are challenging the Clean Line's federal eminent domain authority.

MUSIC: "Ben Nevis" Martin Kern

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Clean Line Energy Partners
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content