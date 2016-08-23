The Boys Shelter in Fort Smith Revitalizes

The Fort Smith Boys Shelter has taken in neglected and abused boys and teens for almost forty years. Last year, the shelter itself experienced a crisis, but the shelter board of directors overhauled staffing, as well as the facility, making a fresh start.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.