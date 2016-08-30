© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
Political Races Enter Home Stretch

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published August 30, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT
robybrummett.png
Talk Business and Politics

Roby Brock sits down with John Brummett to discuss the chances of victory for various Presidential, Senate and U.S. House candidates just more than two months away from Election Day.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
