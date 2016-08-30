Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Political Races Enter Home Stretch
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published August 30, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT
Roby Brock sits down with John Brummett to discuss the chances of victory for various Presidential, Senate and U.S. House candidates just more than two months away from Election Day.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
