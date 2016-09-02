Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Prairie Grove's Holiday: Labor Day
By Becca Martin Brown
Published September 2, 2016 at 12:27 PM CDT
For more than six decades, the Clothesline Fair has been a big deal in Prairie Grove. Becca Martin Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, says that's still the case this weekend.
