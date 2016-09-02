© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Prairie Grove's Holiday: Labor Day

KUAF | By Becca Martin Brown
Published September 2, 2016 at 12:27 PM CDT

For more than six decades, the Clothesline Fair has been a big deal in Prairie Grove.  Becca Martin Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, says that's still the case this weekend.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories What's Up
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams