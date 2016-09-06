During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
Arkansas United Community Coalition Launches Immigrant Voter Registration Campaign
Arkansas United Community Coalition based at the Immigrant Resource Center in Springdale, launched a voter registration drive branded as, "Hear My Voice, Count My Vote, #ImmigrantPowAR #ARSpeaks2016" campaign Thursday night, seeking to register 2,000 and turn out over 50,000 Hispanic and Asian voters this November. We visit one of AUCC's Springdale voter registration sites.