During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."

Arkansas United Community Coalition Launches Immigrant Voter Registration Campaign

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 6, 2016 at 12:46 PM CDT
hispanic_voters.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF

Arkansas United Community Coalition based at the Immigrant Resource Center in Springdale, launched a voter registration drive branded as, "Hear My Voice, Count My Vote, #ImmigrantPowAR #ARSpeaks2016" campaign Thursday night, seeking to register 2,000 and turn out over 50,000 Hispanic and Asian voters this November. We visit one of AUCC's Springdale voter registration sites.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
