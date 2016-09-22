Ozarks at Large for Thursday, September 22, 2016

We learn how an upgraded connection for the state's higher education research network will benefit academic research in Arkansas. We also get some advice on how to have a more civil discourse, both at home and elsewhere. And, we hear about a new bike race being held this weekend at JBU in Siloam Springs.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.