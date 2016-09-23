Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
45 Days Until Election Day
Published September 23, 2016 at 3:21 PM CDT
Roby Brock of
Talk Business & Politics sits down with Skip Rutherford, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, and former state representative John Burris to get some insight into the Presidential race as it enters the home stretch.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
