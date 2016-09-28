Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Modern Circus Coming to Springdale
Published September 28, 2016 at 2:56 PM CDT
A new venture, Potluck Arts, will bring acrobats, clowns, and wire walkers to downtown Springdale next month.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
This weekend, Inspire Theatre will debut its latest production, "Man of La Mancha." The production is being directed by Christopher Murrah of New York.
-
The original Broadway run of Pippin began in 1972 with a cast that included Ben Vereen, Jill Clayburgh and John Rubenstein. Rubenstein ( a Tony winner for…
-
Theatre Squared offers Peter and the Starcatcher for the latest production in the 10th anniversary season. We speak with T2 artistic director Robert Ford…
-
A play about addiction, that provides plenty of laughs, may be best known for a 12-letter word in the title, but the production is much more than…
-
ArkansasStaged will stage a reading of Veils, a play by Tom Coash, this Saturday. We speak with the organization's artistic director and the director of…