Senator Dismang on Tax Cuts
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published October 3, 2016 at 12:25 PM CDT
Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics asked State Senator Jonathan Dismang about possible tax cuts and the 2017 Arkansas Legislature.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
