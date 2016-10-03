Small-Scale Residential and Commercial Solar Producers Spar Over Proposed Grid Fees

Hundreds of grid-tied solar producers may have to pay monthly surcharges on their utility bills under proposed rate changes. Certain utilities claim producers cause wear and tear on investor-owned transmission facilities. Alternative energy advocates claim utilities seek a monopoly on energy and that surges will extinguish solar development in Arkansas. The Arkansas Public Service Commission is currently considering revisions to Act 827, the state's alternative energy law.

