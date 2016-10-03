© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Small-Scale Residential and Commercial Solar Producers Spar Over Proposed Grid Fees

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 3, 2016 at 12:30 PM CDT
solar_net_meter.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF

Hundreds of grid-tied solar producers may have to pay monthly surcharges on their utility bills under proposed rate changes. Certain utilities claim producers cause wear and tear on investor-owned transmission facilities. Alternative energy advocates claim utilities seek a monopoly on energy and that surges will extinguish solar development in Arkansas. The Arkansas Public Service Commission is currently considering revisions to Act 827, the state's alternative energy law.

MUSIC: "Breathing Fire" The Flares

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Alternative energySolar energy
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content