Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Prepositions: Small Words with Big Potential
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published October 4, 2016 at 1:45 PM CDT
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, says prepositions are small, but they can create confusion.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, takes on the Oxford comma.MUSIC: "Oxford Comma" Piano Tribute Players
-
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, says she wants us to stop using certain words as verbs when they shouldn't be verbs.MUSIC: "Dig Dis" Hank…
-
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, says not all commas used are commas needed.
-
Katherine Shurlds, our Militant Grammarian, is back with a list we didn't even know existed: the types of conditional sentences.MUSIC: "Just Dropped In"…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains that "if" is not the same as "in case" and we should know that.