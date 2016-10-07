© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ozarkansas Fresh #21: Fresh Greens, Cornucopia of Potatoes, Fresh Ginger

KUAF | By Dorothy Hall
Published October 7, 2016 at 12:47 PM CDT
Dorothy Hall, instagram @simplyonearth
Ozarkansas Fresh is your guide to what's in season in our area farmers markets. Chef Dorothy Hall unpacks her CSA box from Dripping Springs Garden and serves up inspiration. This week, she gives us ideas, tips, and recipes for making the most of our local bounty, which includes a variety of greens, potatoes, apples, and even fresh ginger root.

Let us know what you're cooking! You can follow #ozarkansasfresh on social media. Ozarkansas Fresh is a partnership with Edible Ozarkansas.

