Reviving Songs That Haven't been Heard in Eight Decades

Harry Bolick is on a quest for “worldwide cultural domination of Mississippi tunes.” He’s written a book, titled Mississippi Fiddle Tunes and Songs from the 1930s, and he’s in the middle of a two-month tour to bring greater exposure to those songs. That tour recently brought him through Fayetteville for a fiddle workshop, an old-time jam session at Smoke and Barrel Tavern, and to play during the monthly Fayetteville Square Dance. During his weekend in Fayetteville, he stopped by the Harold and Blanche Caulk Studio at KUAF for a chat.