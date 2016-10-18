Award-Winning Play Returns to UAFS

For the second consecutive year, the University of Arkansas Fort Smith is hosting the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Actors from five colleges and universities are participating including UAFS students who will perform “Corrigenda.” This original play won national awards from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following its debut in 2006 and it’s returning to Breedlove Auditorium this week to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 20-22 and 24-25.