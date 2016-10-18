Award-Winning Play Returns to UAFS

© 2022 KUAF
Published October 18, 2016 at 12:31 PM CDT
University of Arkansas -Fort Smith

For the second consecutive year, the University of Arkansas Fort Smith is hosting the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Actors from five colleges and universities are participating including UAFS students who will perform “Corrigenda.” This original play won national awards from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following its debut in 2006 and it’s returning to Breedlove Auditorium this week to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Performances are scheduled for Oct. 20-22 and 24-25.

Ozarks at Large Stories Performing arts
