The new special collections, organized by Fayetteville Library genealogist, Mickey Clements, is working to preserve fragile local genealogical and historical books and artifacts for future generations.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.