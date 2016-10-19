Good Shepherd Humane Society in Eureka Springs, which operates a no-kill shelter, is working with a professional dog trainer, to facilitate adoptions. The program especially benefits long-term shelter dogs.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.