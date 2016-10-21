© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Dance Exhibition Opens at Crystal Bridges

KUAF
Published October 21, 2016 at 1:26 PM CDT
The exhibition "The Art of American Dance" was organized by the Detroit Institute of Arts where it was on view earlier this year. The show then moved to the Denver Art Museum, and Crystal Bridges is the final stop on its tour.

The Art of American Dance is the first major traveling exhibition to explore American art related to the many forms of dance. The show will be on view at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art from October 22 through January 16, 2017.

