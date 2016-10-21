Ozarks at Large Stories Dance Exhibition Opens at Crystal Bridges KUAF Published October 21, 2016 at 1:26 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 4:40 A. Grajeda / KUAFThe exhibition "The Art of American Dance" was organized by the Detroit Institute of Arts where it was on view earlier this year. The show then moved to the Denver Art Museum, and Crystal Bridges is the final stop on its tour. The Art of American Dance is the first major traveling exhibition to explore American art related to the many forms of dance. The show will be on view at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art from October 22 through January 16, 2017.