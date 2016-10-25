New Bird Blind on Lake Fayetteville Park Dedicated

A dedication of the Paige and Mary Bess Mulhollan Waterfowl Bird Blind at Lake Fayetteville Park is set for Wednesday, October 26th at 1:30-2:30. The bird blind is located just southwest of Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.