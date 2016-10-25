© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

New Bird Blind on Lake Fayetteville Park Dedicated

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 25, 2016 at 11:53 AM CDT
bird_blind.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Kelly Mulhollan and Donna Stierna, Sara and Bob Caulk, Joe Neal, and Michael Cockram pose in front of the new public-access bird blind constructed on the eastern shore of Lake Fayetteville.

A dedication of the Paige and Mary Bess Mulhollan Waterfowl Bird Blind at Lake Fayetteville Park is set for Wednesday, October 26th at 1:30-2:30. The bird blind is located just southwest of Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks.

