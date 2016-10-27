The Role of the Press in Covering Politics

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Talk Business and Politics
Published October 27, 2016 at 1:02 PM CDT
This week during a Facebook Live event, Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics, John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Chris May from KATV engaged in a discussion about the role the press and journalists play in an election year.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
