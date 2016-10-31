Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Tax Collections Going Up...Again
KUAF
By Michael Tilley
Published October 31, 2016 at 1:50 PM CDT
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
Michael Tilley from
Talk Business and Politics says sales tax collections for the largest cities in northwest Arkansas go up, again. We ask if there is a reason to find a dark cloud with the silver lining.
MUSIC: "Stranger Things" Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein
