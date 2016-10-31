© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

NWA Tax Collections Going Up...Again

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published October 31, 2016 at 1:50 PM CDT
mobile-logo.png
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics

Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics says sales tax collections for the largest cities in northwest Arkansas go up, again. We ask if there is a reason to find a dark cloud with the silver lining.

MUSIC: "Stranger Things" Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content