Medicinal Hemp Sold in Arkansas

While Arkansas voters will consider whether to legalize medical cannabis on Nov. 8, medicinal hemp is for sale in one northwest Arkansas store. Marijuana and hemp are outlawed by the federal government--although medicinal pot is legal in 25 states with hemp cultivation allowed in 14 states by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency permit. We attempt to weed through the politics and science of medicinal hemp.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.