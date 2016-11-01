© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Medicinal Hemp Sold in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 1, 2016 at 12:49 PM CDT
cbd_hemp.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Carrie Hilderbrandt is wellness manager at Ozark Natural Foods, which carries an array of hemp cannabidiol supplements and topicals.

While Arkansas voters will consider whether to legalize medical cannabis on Nov. 8, medicinal hemp is for sale in one northwest Arkansas store. Marijuana and hemp are outlawed by the federal government--although medicinal pot is legal in 25 states with hemp cultivation allowed in 14 states by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency permit. We attempt to weed through the politics and science of medicinal hemp.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Hemp
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich