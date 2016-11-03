Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Tax Policy and Budgets Ahead for Legislators
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published November 3, 2016 at 12:14 PM CDT
Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics sits down with Governor Asa Hutchinson to discuss the possibility of tax cuts and what might be in the future for War Memorial Stadium.
MUSIC: "This Impossible Dream" Boomerang Joe
