Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
New Jobs Numbers Suggest Continued Economic Improvement
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published November 4, 2016 at 12:37 PM CDT
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
New U.S. jobs numbers show that the economy is performing stronger than expected, but while there are more people working than a year ago, the pace of growth has started to slow. Michael Tilley of
Talk Business and Politics offers some analysis of the latest jobs report and of the annual consumer sentiment survey of Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
This week during a Facebook Live event, Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics, John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Chris May from…
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics takes on the latest ballot issue to be disqualified and the plans for the future of War Memorial Stadium.
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics says sales tax collections for the largest cities in northwest Arkansas go up, again. We ask if there is a…
This time next week, the early voting will have ended, and Election Day lines will be developing. John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and…
Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics sits down with Governor Asa Hutchinson to discuss the possibility of tax cuts and what might be in the future…