Ozarks at Large Stories

New Jobs Numbers Suggest Continued Economic Improvement

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published November 4, 2016 at 12:37 PM CDT
Talk Business & Politics

New U.S. jobs numbers show that the economy is performing stronger than expected, but while there are more people working than a year ago, the pace of growth has started to slow. Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics offers some analysis of the latest jobs report and of the annual consumer sentiment survey of Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

