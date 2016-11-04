Real Songs About Real People In a Real Time and Place

Joe Meazle and Rj Looney make up the duo Fret and Worry. The band from Central Arkansas performs songs that include a dose of history and intertwined guitar and harmonica melodies. While they were in Fayetteville for a recent show, they stopped by the Harold and Blanche Caulk Studio for a conversation and to play a few songs.
