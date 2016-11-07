© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Downtown Fort Smith Wants More Conventions

KUAF | By Talk Business and Politics
Published November 7, 2016 at 12:37 PM CST
mobile-logo.png
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics

A newly renovated hotel in downtown Fort Smith may give the city better chances to snag conventions and convention-related spending.  Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses the approach with us.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content