Last Predictions Before Polls Close
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published November 8, 2016 at 12:50 PM CST
Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics sits down with John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette to make their last predictions for the races determined tonight.
