Genuine Songs From Austin With Feeling

Brandon Luedtke released his first EP, simply titled "A Self-Titled EP" in 2014. Now he has a forthcoming 12-track album that is an expansion of the sparsely arranged but full-sounding fingerstyle folk music that characterized that release. On a recent trip to Fayetteville, Luedtke stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk with us about his music, and to give us a sampling of what to expect on the new album.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.