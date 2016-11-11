Genuine Songs From Austin With Feeling

Brandon Luedtke released his first EP, simply titled "A Self-Titled EP" in 2014. Now he has a forthcoming 12-track album that is an expansion of the sparsely arranged but full-sounding fingerstyle folk music that characterized that release. On a recent trip to Fayetteville, Luedtke stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk with us about his music, and to give us a sampling of what to expect on the new album.