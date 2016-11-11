© 2022 KUAF
New Refugee Resettlement Center in Fayetteville Attracts Congressional Scrutiny

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 11, 2016 at 1:26 PM CST
Emily Linn Crane, director of Canopy NWA

Canopy Northwest Arkansas, a new faith-based nonprofit organization, recently received federal clearance to begin resettling United Nation refugees in the Fayetteville area. A coalition of Arkansas Congressmen, however, has contacted the U.S. State Department with grave security concerns.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
