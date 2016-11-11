New Refugee Resettlement Center in Fayetteville Attracts Congressional Scrutiny

Canopy Northwest Arkansas, a new faith-based nonprofit organization, recently received federal clearance to begin resettling United Nation refugees in the Fayetteville area. A coalition of Arkansas Congressmen, however, has contacted the U.S. State Department with grave security concerns.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.