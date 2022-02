Ozark Family Opera Company is a new, regional company dedicated to producing high-quality, family-friendly opera for the community. The nonprofit organization has hosted a few performances since its founding in 2015, but this weekend, the group will produce its first full-length production, “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Grace Point Church of NWA in Bentonville.