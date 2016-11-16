Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Year Ahead in The Arkansas Legislature
Published November 16, 2016 at 12:29 PM CST
The Arkansas GOP owns a large majority in state government. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin talked about what's next with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics examines Arkansas' passage of Issue 6 legalizing medical marijuana, and why so many polls were not spot-on.
-
Earlier this week John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, offered predictions for the…
-
Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics gives us some more analysis of Election Day, from the issues passed by Arkansas voters including term limits…
-
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics discusses concerns many in the region have about a growing gap between jobs and skills.MUSIC: "It's About…
-
John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette talks to Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the five days since the election as…