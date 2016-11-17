Ozarks at Large for Thursday, November 17, 2016

On today's program, what a human geographer can tell us about the changes personal migration can be for a region, including northwest Arkansas. We talk with Emily Mitchell-Eaton about her studies regarding Pacific Islander immigration to the region. We also get a tour of the newly renovated Walton Arts Center in anticipation of its grand reopening to be held this weekend, and pastor Clint Schnekloth gives us a reading suggestion as we move toward winter.
