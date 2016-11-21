Post-Election Predictions Unpredictable

Shocking and stunning were two of the most common words used to describe the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. In the days that followed, shock faded as reality sunk in and the nation's thoughts turned to "what's next?" To discuss what happens now, we invited Doug Thompson, political writer for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and State Representative Greg Leding, a Democrat from Fayetteville, to the Carver Center for Public Radio for a conversation.