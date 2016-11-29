© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Press Pool Keeps Eye on Politicians

KUAF
Published November 29, 2016 at 12:02 PM CST
courtesy
Anne Gearan

When presidential candidates are on the campaign trail, they’re often followed by a press pool that reports to media outlets in order to keep the American public informed. Anne Gearan is a political correspondent for The Washington Post, and she was one of the pool reporters covering Hillary Clinton’s concession speech. The longtime Associated Press journalist recently participated in a media workshop on the University of Arkansas campus. While Gearan was in town, she came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to explain what a press pool is and why it’s important.

MUSIC: "Last Bongo in Belgium" Incredible Bongo Band

