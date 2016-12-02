Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Boss Tweeds Release Second Album
Published December 2, 2016 at 12:39 PM CST
The Boss Tweeds will perform Dec. 2 at George's Majestic Lounge and Dec. 3 at Warren's Rec Room.
For their new 10-song album,
The Boss Tweeds recorded at the historic Sun Studio in Memphis. "After the Sun Goes Down" is available now and the trio will host a pair of CD release parties this weekend.
