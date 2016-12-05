Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Banks Do Well, Shoppers Go Online
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published December 5, 2016 at 12:34 PM CST
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics discusses recent numbers relating to bank health in Arkansas and early shopper behavior this holiday season.
MUSIC: "4ware" Deadmau5
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
For their weekly conversation, John Brummett and Roby Bock discuss the surroundings of the transition of government. John Brummett is a political writer…
-
Yesterday, Roby Brock, with our content partner Talk Business and Politics, talked with John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the latest…
-
Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics asks other reporters what they think the relationship between the White House and the press corps…
-
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses politics and administration with Skip Rutherford, Dean of the Clinton School of Public…
-
The city of Fort Smith faces a consent decree that could, possibly, be altered with a new administration. Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics…