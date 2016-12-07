© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Immigrants Boost NWA Economy

KUAF
Published December 7, 2016 at 12:26 PM CST
In 2014, the foreign-born population contributed an estimated $3.1 billion to the Northwest Arkansas economy. That’s according to a new report called Global Talent: The Economic Engine of Northwest Arkansas. It was recently made public by EngageNWA and the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, as well as New American Economy, an organization that brings together a bipartisan group of U.S. mayors and business leaders to raise awareness of the economic benefits of sensible immigration reform.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories economicsImmigrants