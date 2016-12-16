Planned Razing of SEFOR Raises Questions

A public meeting was held last night in the community of Strickler where experts presented plans on the final cleanup of nearby SEFOR, the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor. The decommissioned 1960s-era facility served as a nuclear energy test site. It closed in 1972.
