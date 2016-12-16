© 2022 KUAF
Planned Razing of SEFOR Raises Questions

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 16, 2016 at 1:46 PM CST
Courtesy University of Arkansas
SEFOR, located 30 miles southwest of Fayetteville.SEFOR, located 30 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

A public meeting was held last night in the community of Strickler where experts presented plans on the final cleanup of nearby SEFOR, the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor. The decommissioned 1960s-era facility served as a nuclear energy test site. It closed in 1972.

